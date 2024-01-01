SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $376.87 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $377.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.