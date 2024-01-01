SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.87. 3,364,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,566. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $377.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.29 and a 200-day moving average of $347.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

