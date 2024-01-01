SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.