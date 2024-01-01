SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stake Lessened by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,046. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $132.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.