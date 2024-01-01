SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,472 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 125,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,149,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 449,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

