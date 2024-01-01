SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2,515.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 104,953 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 238,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,471. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

