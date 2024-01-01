SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 217,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 67,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $65.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

