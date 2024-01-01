SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

