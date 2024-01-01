SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.63. 2,342,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

