SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 2.7% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SLYV stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.