SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.92 on Monday, reaching $507.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,281. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

