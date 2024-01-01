Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Update

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 720,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SPIR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.82. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.73. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
