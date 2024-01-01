Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Update

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 720,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,202.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPIR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.82. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.73. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

