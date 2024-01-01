SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SSNC opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.47.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
