Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 537,213 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $7,752,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

