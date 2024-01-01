StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.74 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

