StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 136,701 shares during the period. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.