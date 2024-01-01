StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
