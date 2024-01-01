StockNews.com Downgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $226.00 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

