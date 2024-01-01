StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

