StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

SGMO opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,353,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after buying an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

