StockNews.com Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Sell

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

