StockNews.com Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 540,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,994. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $205,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,422 shares of company stock worth $8,471,885. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.