StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.86. 9,239,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,839,918. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vale by 508.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

