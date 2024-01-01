StockNews.com Upgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Buy

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Greif alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 151,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 20.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.