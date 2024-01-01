StockNews.com Upgrades Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to Buy

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.48. 2,717,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,742. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,884. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

