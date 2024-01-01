StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,921. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in StoneX Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

