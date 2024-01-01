Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
SMMYY opened at $7.30 on Monday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
