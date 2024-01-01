Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 74,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SBFM opened at $0.27 on Monday. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 131.52% and a negative return on equity of 124.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

