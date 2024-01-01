Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,548 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Copart comprises 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 5,129,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

