Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 689 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.60. 1,890,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $589.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
