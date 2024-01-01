Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 689 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.60. 1,890,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $589.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.