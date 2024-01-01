Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.49. 2,006,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $130.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.