Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,200 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners raised its position in TPI Composites by 6.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The company had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

