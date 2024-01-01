Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,713 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

AMP stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $379.83. 316,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,066. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $383.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

