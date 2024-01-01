Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.10. 1,256,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

