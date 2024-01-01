Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,011.60. 161,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,596. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $622.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,018.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $948.09 and a 200-day moving average of $896.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.