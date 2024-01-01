Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,641,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $625.03. 724,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,972. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $560.36 and its 200 day moving average is $523.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

