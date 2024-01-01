Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Ecolab accounts for 2.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.35. 703,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,286. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

