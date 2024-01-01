Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $440.52. 884,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

