Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,292. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.25.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

