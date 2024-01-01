Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,378,000 after purchasing an additional 320,847 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

