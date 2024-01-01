Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,026 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,286.96. 184,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,613. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,023.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.