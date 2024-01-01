SVB Wealth LLC Has $11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 209,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.03. 168,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,838. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

