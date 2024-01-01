SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.3% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 14,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.82. 949,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,356. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average is $216.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

