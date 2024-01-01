SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,373 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,372. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

