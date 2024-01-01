SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

KR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. 3,424,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

