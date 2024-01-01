SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,648. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

