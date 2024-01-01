SVB Wealth LLC Sells 13,116 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

