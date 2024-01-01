SVB Wealth LLC Sells 15,246 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.88. 416,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

