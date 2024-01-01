SVB Wealth LLC Sells 18,801 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $82.38. 3,847,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,701. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

