SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

ISRG stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.36. 1,303,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,193. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day moving average is $307.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

