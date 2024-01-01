SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $660.08. 1,947,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.88. The company has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

